Richard Yankey

December 16, 1947 – March 10, 2020

Idaho native Rich Yankey passed away peacefully Tuesday March 10, 2020. Rich was born to Lester and Mildred Yankey on December 16, 1947 in Weiser Idaho. Rich attended Weiser High School where he enjoyed playing sports and was a member of the varsity football team. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and was an active member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity.

After graduation, Rich joined the National Guard and continued his military service for 6 years. He was proud of the time and energy he spent in support of his country.

Rich secured a position with the Soil Conservation Service currently known as Natural Resources Conservation Service. Within a short period of time, he became the youngest person in Idaho to achieve a district conservationist position. He had many accomplishments along the way and retired in 2003.

Rich married Donna Bower in 1969 and was married for 14 years. Together they raised two children, Lyndi and Justin Yankey. During that time, Rich constructed a log cabin in Star Valley Ranch Wyoming. It was an extraordinary effort in which he harvested and hand hewed the logs himself.