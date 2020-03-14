Richard Yankey

December 16, 1947 – March 10, 2020
Idaho native Rich Yankey passed away peacefully Tuesday March 10, 2020. Rich was born to Lester and Mildred Yankey on December 16, 1947 in Weiser Idaho. Rich attended Weiser High School where he enjoyed playing sports and was a member of the varsity football team. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and was an active member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity.
After graduation, Rich joined the National Guard and continued his military service for 6 years. He was proud of the time and energy he spent in support of his country.
Rich secured a position with the Soil Conservation Service currently known as Natural Resources Conservation Service. Within a short period of time, he became the youngest person in Idaho to achieve a district conservationist position. He had many accomplishments along the way and retired in 2003.
Rich married Donna Bower in 1969 and was married for 14 years. Together they raised two children, Lyndi and Justin Yankey. During that time, Rich constructed a log cabin in Star Valley Ranch Wyoming. It was an extraordinary effort in which he harvested and hand hewed the logs himself.
Rich married Linda (Lynn) Martens in 1990 and together they enjoyed many years of outdoor adventures and traveling the country before Lynn passed away peacefully in 2017. Rich and Lynn were both very active at their church, Peace Lutheran in Filer. Rich was incredibly proud of his two children and two stepchildren and the accomplishments each had made with their life.
Rich lived life to the fullest. He was a family man, avid outdoorsman, always had many friends to share in adventures, and contributed to his community in many ways. He enjoyed spending time with his large extended family including campouts and trips to the national finals rodeo. Rich enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, rafting, woodworking and he always had a hunting dog. He was a little league baseball coach, scout leader, and served on many committees and boards.
Rich is survived by daughter Lyndi Yankey of Redondo Beach California, son Justin (Rhia) Yankey and two grandchildren Maya and Julian of Meridian Idaho, and two stepsons Jared (Lisa) Martens of Star Idaho, and Dane Martens of Pasadena, California. He is also survived by his sister Shirley Sweeny, and brothers Ron, Tom (Jackie), Byron (Lynne), and Phillip (Judi) Yankey. He is also survived by cousins and many nieces and nephews. Rich is predeceased by parents Lester and Mildred Yankey.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Peace Lutheran Church in Filer. Burial will be in the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Visitation will be 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. The Rosenau memorial website contains schedule updates along with an online tribute wall where friends and family can leave condolences.
Service information
10:00AM
600 Stevens Ave
Filer, ID 83328
