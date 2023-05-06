Jan. 23, 1940 – May 1, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Richard “Dick” Matthew Burwell, 83, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023, in Arizona. He was born in Alton, Illinois to Herbert and Duella Burwell and was raised in Litchfield, Illinois.

Dick attended Illinois Wesleyan University, where he excelled in baseball, football and basketball. It was there that he met the love of his life, Susan Wallace, whom he would later marry in the fall of 1960.

Dick signed to play professional baseball in the spring of 1959 enjoying his career as a pitcher. He played in the Chicago Cubs organization until the spring of 1966.

He then went to work for the Adolph Coors Company.

Dick and the family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1976 where they owned and operated Magic Valley Distributing, Inc.

He was an active member of Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce (Dick was extremely passionate about a second bridge across the Snake River), the Blue Lakes Country Club and the Twin Falls Rotary Club. He remained in Twin Falls until 2005 until his retirement from Magic Valley Distributing, Inc.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Susan, and their two sons, Bob (Jammie) and Tom. He is the proud grandfather to Chloe, Emma, Lili, Sophia and Remington Burwell. He was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Duella Burwell and his brother, Bill Burwell.

At this time, there will be no services the family wishes to express their gratitude to Daniel and Nicole and the staff at Biltmore Family Facility and Hospice of the Valley for their kind and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to College of Southern Idaho Foundation, PO Box #1238, Twin Falls Idaho 83303-1238 or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix AZ 85014.

Rest in peace, Dick, you will be dearly missed by all who knew you.