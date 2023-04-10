May 26, 1951—April 2, 2023

SEATTLE, Wash. — Richard M. Brutke passed away on April 2, 2023, in the home he designed and built with his own hands for his family, after a battle with cancer.

Rick was born in 1951 in Rupert, Idaho, and graduated from Valley High School in Hazelton, where he was Editor of the Viking Yearbook, a Viking Views Newspaper Reporter, member of Student Council and Dance Band, and played varsity basketball.

After learning the building trade from his father, he moved west and lived in West Seattle for over 45 years. His careers were varied and ranged from swimming pool construction, limousine driver, leading group tours in Alaska and China, carpenter and general contractor, and hotel concierge service.

He devoted his spare time and skills to his family, friends and neighbors, as well as landscaping and gardening, cheering on his favorite sports teams, and always found a way to share his sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert A. Brutke and Naomi A. (Casteel) Brutke, his brother, Robert “Lonnie”, and his sister, Karen. He is survived by his wife, Claire, sons: Eric and Mark Brutke, his sisters: Terrily and EveAnn Brutke, two grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation services will be provided by Emmick Family Funeral Home, Seattle, WA. Remembrances may be given to Providence Hospice of Seattle (www.providence.org/hosdonate) who helped Rick and his family at the end of his life, or any hospice organization of your choice.