Richard K. Foote

Richard K. “Dick” Foote

July 11, 1931 ~ October 8, 2020

Richard K. “Dick” Foote was born July 11, 1931 in Safford, Arizona and passed away October 8, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Dick was the second son of Walter R. Foote and Thora Allred Foote. He grew up on the family farm in Solomonville where he helped his dad farm cotton, hay, and wheat. Dick always enjoyed camping and fishing and took many trips with his grandfather as a youth.

In 1949, Dick graduated from Safford High School and went to the University of Arizona in Tucson. He attended for one year and decided not to return because he said he “found out they expected you to study and pass tests”. The next year he attended Eastern Arizona Junior College in Thatcher and after that year he decided he knew enough to be a farmer.

In 1951, Dick met a cute little brown-haired girl name Beverly Brown at a church dance. Dick and Beverly were engaged at Christmas that year and married on June 2, 1952 in Safford. They were sealed on June 2, 1960 in the Mesa Arizona LDS Temple. Dick was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various church callings throughout his life.