October 13, 1952 ~ September 3, 2020

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Richard George Borah, 67, of Twin Falls, announce his sudden passing at home on September 3, 2020. Richard had been dealing with chronic health issues but passed unexpectedly.

He was born in Twin Falls, ID, on October 13, 1952 to Everett and Jeraldyne Borah.

Richard’s life was far too short for his loved ones, but those who truly knew him were touched by his big heart, humor, caring soul and generosity to all. The positive impact he had on others was profound.

Richard “Rich” graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1971. He was very active and participated in baseball, track, basketball, wrestling, and his favorite, football. Rich, excelled at all sports, lettering in four. During his senior year of high school he was a Varsity Football Captain and received the Hank Powers Award for Top Athlete of the year.