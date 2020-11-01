Richard Gene Messersmith

July 6, 1937 ~ October 29, 2020

Richard Gene “R” Messersmith passed away on Thursday October 29, 2020 at 83 years old. R was in his home, surrounded by family.

R was born July 6, 1937 in Grand Island, Nebraska. His parents, James (J.W.) and Alta Messersmith moved R and his brother, James (Jimmy) from their Nebraska farm to Idaho in 1939, where water was more abundant for agriculture. The Messersmiths acquired land and found success in Twin Falls, where R began school the same year he started riding horses, a pastime he loved for as long as his sight would allow. His favorite horse was called Big Red, whom R raised and trained. As a teenager, R performed at rodeos with his trick pony Buster.

At six years old R started riding horses, and also started work at cattle auction houses, which he continued to do until he was 18. After graduating from Twin Falls High School he spent a summer cowboying in the Ruby Mountains in Nevada. After he returned to Idaho, R was active in the United States Junior Chamber (Jaycee), where he developed his business skills and relationships. Eventually, R focused those skills and relationships to found Gem State Realty with his parents, eventually buying them out.