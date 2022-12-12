 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Eugene Van Wagoner

Richard Eugene Van Wagoner

April 29, 1959—Dec. 4, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Richard Eugene Van Wagoner, age 63, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at Portland Providence Medical Center, surrounded by his family, on December 4, 2022. Rick was born in Twin falls, Idaho, on April 29, 1959, to Donald Eugene Van Wagoner of Utah and Leola Ione McKee of Oklahoma.

A memorial service will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin falls, Idaho on December 16, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. There will be a Celebration of Life held also on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Rock Creek Celebration of Life Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

