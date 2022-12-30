 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Emil Ruhter

Richard Emil Ruhter

June 14, 1953—December 7, 2022

Richard Emil Ruhter passed away December 7, 2022. He was born in Twin Falls June 14, 1953 to Gerald Gene Ruhter and Gladys Henrietta Persigehl.

He married Deborah Rippee November 19,1977 and has Kori Ruhter and Alyssa Ruhter(Virts). They later divorced.

He loved laughing, bowling, reading, softball, his Chevelle, and his beer!

He leaves behind his kids; Kori and Alyssa. His grandkids; Jagger and Jordie Ruhter and Damien and Persephone Virts. His sister Linda Leedom and brother Phil Ruhter.

He’s reunited once more with his parents, his other brother David Ruhter, and his brother in law Bill Leedom.

Memorial Service will be held January 7, 2023 12:00p.m.-3:00p.m. Rosenau Funeral Home.

