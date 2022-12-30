June 14, 1953 - Dec. 7, 2022

Richard Emil Ruhter passed away December 7, 2022 at home of natural causes. He was born June 14, 1953 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Gerald Gene Ruhter and Gladys Henrietta Persigehl.

He was a hard working farmer his whole life, but worked for Snake River Construction shortly before he retired.

He went to Memorial Lutheran School as a child, then graduated from the Twin Falls High School in 1971. He married Deborah Ann Rippee on November 19, 1977 and had 2 kids; Kori Ruhter and Alyssa Ruhter(Virts). They would later divorce.

Rick loved laughing, playing softball, bowling, reading his books, listening to his rock music, working on his Chevelle or any other vehicle, and enjoyed a beer or two!

He leaves behind his kids; Kori Ruhter and Alyssa Virts. His grandkids; Jagger and Jordie Ruhter and Damien and Persephone Virts. His sister Linda Leedom and brother Phil Ruhter. Neices and nephews Brandi Gibson, Derek O'Dell, Erin Katherine. Many many other cousins and relatives.

A gathering will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2022 at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Room from 12-3 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.