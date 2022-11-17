Richard "Dick" Reddig

1931 - 2022

TWIN FALLS - Richard "Dick" Reddig went home to be with the Lord November 11, 2022, in the Twin Falls home where he lived for the past fifty-four years.

Richard was born in Hillsboro, Kansas in 1931, the second of five children. In 1943, his family moved to Dallas, Oregon and his father secured work at a lumber mill.

After high school, Richard was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was awarded the silver and bronze stars for his service. When the war ended in 1953, he returned home to Oregon.

He married Vivian Carl the following year and the couple would have three children before separating in 1960. The divorce was finalized in 1963 while he was staying with his sister in California. It was here he met Joanne Bohne, also recently divorced with two daughters. They were married in December 1964 and moved to Walnut Creek, California, where he worked for an insurance company. A year later, their first child, a boy, was born. After their second son was born, Richard accepted a job with the Famous Writers School and moved his family, along with Joanne's younger daughter, to Twin Falls, Idaho. Their third son arrived shortly thereafter.

Richard later worked for the Bob Justad Insurance Center and then the Daycoa Lighting Company for more than forty years before retiring.

Richard began attending Grace Baptist Church shortly after moving to Twin Falls. He sang in the choir for fifty years, taught Sunday school, attended to the church's lighting needs and occasionally drove bus during Neighborhood Bible Time.

In recent years, he attended the annual Men's Winter Retreat at Red Cliff Bible Camp in Wyoming and looked forward to it each year. He enjoyed photography, music and doting on his cats. He loved the Lord and was a good-natured, sweet man. Richard had noted a verse, along with the phrase "Promise - To Me!", in the back of his well-used Bible: "Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not." Jeremiah 33:3

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, his first and second wives, two sisters and a daughter from his first marriage.

An inurnment ceremony with military honors will be held at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho on December 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held the following day, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Twin Falls. Pastor Mark Sjostrom will be officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.