Aug. 3, 1939—Dec. 21, 2022

GOODING — Richard “Dick” Graves, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 after being diagnosed with ALS in June 2022. He was surrounded by Fran, his wife of 62 years, and his children—Greg, Lori and Lisa. Dick was grateful to spend his last days at home and is no longer in pain.

Dick was a lifelong resident of Gooding, Idaho, born August 3, 1939 as the youngest child of Roy and June Graves. His family also included sisters—Clareen (Reed) and Mary Lou (Ruby).

Dick was active in the Future Farmers of America and was the first state FFA Officer from his area. He graduated from Gooding High School in 1957 and went on to attend and play football at the University of Idaho (“Go Vandals!”) before returning home to Gooding to run the family farm and raise cattle.

In the early 1970s, Dick began his 30+ year career as a Banker with Production Credit Association where he advised and connected local farmers and ranchers with funds needed to run their operations and navigate challenges of the industry. He worked as a loan officer and agricultural consultant for Idaho First National Bank, West One Bank, US Bank and Western Bank before retiring from D.L. Evans Bank in 2010. Dick witnessed the family farming and ranching way of life become big business during his lifetime and said that “farmers and ranchers are the best stewards of the land.” He maintained a real estate license for almost 60 years and represented ranchers and dairymen across Idaho until his death.

Dick was inducted into the Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame in 2003 for his lifetime achievements and outstanding contributions to the field of agriculture. One Idaho Senator wrote of Dick’s contributions, “You have utilized your education and experience as a lender and financial manager to support farmers and ranchers, advising them on ways to maximize the profitability and financial security of their business. These efforts, in turn, serve to strengthen the industry as a whole.”

Dick served on the Gooding School Board, was a member of the Idaho Agriculture Bankers Committee, the Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame Director and a member of the Catholic Church Council and Church Financial Council, as well as other various community organizations. He enjoyed planning reunions with classmates and golfing with friends at the Gooding Country Club. Lots of golf.

Dick is survived by wife—Fran; sister—Mary Lou (Ken) Ruby; his children—Greg (Laura) Graves, Lori (Chris Jones) Graves and Lisa (Mike) Henslee; as well as grandchildren—Cali (K.C.) Weinmeister, Cody Henslee, Jarrod (Cassie) Graves and Kelsey (Chris) Elmes; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law – Clareen and Jim Reed.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Friends may visit the family from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel at 737 Main Street in Gooding. A Rosary Service will follow at 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 1515 California Street, Gooding, ID 83330; or the Gooding Country Club Roof Repair Fund at 1951 Highway 26, Gooding, ID 83330.

The family would also like to express their gratitude to Heritage Hospice, including Dick’s loving caregivers Anahi, Lisa and Amanda.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.