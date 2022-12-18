Oct. 7, 1929—Dec. 8, 2022

JEROME — Richard “Dick” Given Lennan Jr. passed peacefully on December 8, 2022.

A longtime resident of Jerome, Idaho, he is survived by one son, Stevan, two grandchildren, Susan Brunn and Sean Lennan, and one great-grandson, Anton Brunn.

Richard joined the National Guard following high school graduation, enlisting as a Private in 1947. It was on national guard duty that Richard had the opportunity to come to the rescue of one Lois Landis during the 1948 Columbia River Flood. They were married February 18, 1950.

In 1959, Richard joined K&T Steel in Twin Falls, as a Draftsman and remained there helping to build Idaho’s bridges and storage tanks.

As an avid outdoorsman, Richard spent his free time in Idaho’s mountainous wilderness, hunting, fishing, camping and horseback riding. He was most at ease in the woods.

In the Guard, Richard continued to serve diligently throughout the sixties rising to Major in 1972. In 1978, Richard was promoted to Colonel, assuming command of the 116th Armored Cavalry Army National Guard, based in Twin Falls Idaho.

Richard retired from active duty in October 1981 and upon his retirement he was promoted to an Honorary Brigadier General (State of Idaho).

For a young man, whose father had died when he was sixteen, with no opportunity to attend college, Richard thrived in the National Guard. He served his country and his men diligently, took advantage of the Army’s training programs, and developed into a superior leader, prepared to protect and defend his country.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Inc.