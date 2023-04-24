May 23, 1948—April 17, 2023

HAGERMAN — Richard Dean Stump, 74, passed away April 17, 2023, in Hagerman, Idaho. He was born May 23, 1948, in Wendell, Idaho to Goldie Irene and Dick Stump.

Dick graduated from Jerome High School in 1967 and later completed some business and technical training.

Dick married the love of his life, Sharon Fultz on August 25, 1967, and together they had two sons, Gregory and Darrin.

He worked for Ross Lee Pontiac, Rice Chevrolet, Morley’s Grocery, Wilson Bates of Jerome and Twin Falls, and in 1977 he and his family moved to Ely, Nevada to work for the Wilson Bates Store where he retired.

Dick enjoyed playing his guitar and played music around the valley for senior centers. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Jerome and Ely, Nevada, as well as a member of the Ely Baptist Church. Dick loved God, his family, and his country and prayed for them all.

He was the Vice Chairman of the White Pine County Economic Diversification Council and the Regional Planning Commission Vice Chair, during which he was instrumental in drafting and adopting the White Pine County Zoning Ordinance. He was also a member of the White Pine County Overall Economic Development Plan Committee and Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Committee from 1982 through 2005, served as a Board Member and Vice Chairman of the Central Nevada Development Authority, and served as a member helping to organize and build the Lackawanna Volunteer Fire Department.

Dick was preceded in death by his son, Gregory; his parents; and sister, Jackie Ferrenberg Madox. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; son Darrin, of Jerome; grandchildren: Riley and Cierra; and brother, Ralph, of Elko.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Life Church of the Magic Valley, 425 E. Nez Perce Ave., Jerome.

