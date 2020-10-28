Richard A. "Dick" Huizinga

April 6,1935—October 27, 2020

BURLEY – Richard Arys Huizinga was born April 6,1935, in Chicago, Illinois. He left the earthly bounds and was welcomed into heaven Oct. 27, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Dick graduated from Burley High School in 1953, and then went on to serve his country from 1954 to1956 as a proud soldier of the U.S. Marine Corps, a Korean war veteran.

In 1956, he met and married the love of his life, Jan Cazier. He graduated from ISU in 1963, and bought and ran Culligan Water until 1971. He then went to KBAR radio, working as general manager for 31 years. He enjoyed calling high school games as the voice of the Burley Bobcats. He was also involved in broadcasting and he served on the board of directors and was president of the Idaho State Broadcasters Association. He was an active member of the Burley United Methodist Church, a Rotarian, and a member of the ELKS.

Dad loved the Idaho outdoors, spending time with family, camping, hunting, fishing, riding horses and being a member of the Cassia County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse. He loved skiing, old cars, and car shows.