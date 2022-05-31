Sept. 24, 1948 - May 24, 2022

BLISS - Rhonde H. Wood, age 73, passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 24, 2022.

He was born September 24, 1948 in Rigby, Idaho to Henry and Verda Wood. He was the fifth of eight children. He graduated from Bliss High School and attended Ricks College.

In 1969, he married Linda Marie Hull and together they had 6 children. In 1983 he married Carol Ann Faulkner and added two more children to the RHW Clan.

He was a truck driver, farmer, and most of all a family man. He was hard-working, giving and well known for his outgoing and sociable personality. Rhonde was a friend to all. Rhonde preferred to speak with his own unique vocabulary which many came to know and love: checking the water (having a cocktail), watching football (nap), frog (girl), hairy leg (boy), were just a few of his "Wood-ism's".

Rhonde is survived by: his siblings: Barbara, Doug, Jennette, Kim, and Kay; as well as his children: Nikele (Dan), Wendy, Shawn (Rina), Scott (Olivia), Angela (Jared), Dustin (Anjelica), Mandy (Miguel), and Rhett (Whitney); grandchildren: Kyle, Bryan, Nickolas, Nina, Annie, Tanner, Audri, Giovani, Tate, Londyn, Ty, Brooklynn, Rhonde W., Luke; and great-grandchildren: Palmer, Theo, Vaelyn.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his brothers - Barry and Lynn; and his favorite pups - Maximilian, Chuck, Kimber, Hemi and Rhino.

We will gather at *Gisler Park in Hagerman on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. to celebrate Rhonde. We look forward to the many stories that will be shared in his honor, so please bring your lawn chair and your cooler for this 'backyard bbq' style gathering. *Gisler Park is located directly behind Wilson's Club in the heart of Hagerman, Idaho.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.