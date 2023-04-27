June 2, 1954—April 25, 2023

NAMPA — Rhonda Kae (Swainston) Setser, 68, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away surrounded by family on April 25, 2023. Rhonda was born the third child to Ross and Ruth Swainston. She had two brothers, Ross Wyn and Gary, who were 10 years older.

Rhonda grew up in the small town of Richfield, Idaho where she loved riding horses and swimming. Always a daddy’s girl, Rhonda spent much of her time at his side fishing and enjoying the outdoors.

Rhonda met Don Setser through his mother Donna, a coworker at Tupperware. They got married in July of 1976, and Don’s work with the railroad took them to Pocatello, Idaho where they settled and made important and lasting friendships.

Don and Rhonda had four children: Ben, Chalay, Ross, and Shandel that they began raising in Pocatello and later moved to Nampa.

Rhonda loved camping, hiking, and riding motorcycles with her family. She made the best food. She also loved music of all kinds and was always singing along with the radio.

When her children all went to school, Rhonda enjoyed driving the school bus and spoiling her lucky riders with treats. After losing a son too early, and a life-changing car accident, Rhonda spent her days reading through piles of books, doing word searches, and enjoying her favorite sweets.

Filled with spunk, quick wit, and lots of love, she was a blessing to everyone around her, and she will be dearly missed.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Ruth Swainston; her brother, Gary Swainston; and her son, Ross Lee Setser. She is survived by her brother, Ross Wyn Swainston; her husband, Don Setser; one son, Ben Setser; and two daughters: Chalay (Sam) Bishop and Shandel (David) Jennings; and six grandchildren: Jordon Vazquez, Marni Bishop, Elli Bishop, Jarik Bishop, Kaedence Jennings and Kole Jennings.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Richfield Cemetery on Lincoln St. in Richfield, Idaho 83349.

Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300.