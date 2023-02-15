Sept. 24, 1971—Jan. 26, 2023
BUHL — Rhonda Devette (Looney) Craig, 51, of Buhl, ID, passed away on January 26, 2023 at home surrounded by loved ones.
Rhonda was born in Burley, ID on September 24, 1971. She grew up in Declo, ID where she attended Declo HS then moved to Murtaugh, ID where she graduated.
She spent many years in the jewelry industry and then transferred to banking.
Rhonda never met a stranger and accumulated many friends and adopted family throughout her life. She had a love of music, gardening, camping, and the beach. Her huge heart and fighting spirit will be remembered.
She was preceded in death by (father) Jay Looney, (mother) Bonnie Brackenbury, (brother) JC Looney and grandparents, aunts and uncles. Rhonda is survived by (husband) Shawn Craig, (daughter) Jaycee Craig, (son) Justin Craig, and many other family and friends.
Services will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on February 19, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.
