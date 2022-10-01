Oct. 19, 1933 - Sept. 11, 2022

BUHL - Reynold C. Houk, after a great and wonderful life, passed away September 11, 2022. He was born at home near Castleford, Idaho to Clayton and Edith Houk, on October 19, 1933. He attended grades first through sixth at Sunnyside School and transferred to Castleford School, graduating in 1951. He attended Pocatello State for two years earning an Associate Degree in Printing.

When Reynold received a letter from the draft board, he joined the Navy. He received his basic training in San Diego, California followed by Naval Intelligence training in Washington DC and Imperial Beach, California. The Navy sent him to Kawasaki, Japan for six weeks and then to the Philippines at Subic Bay for two years. Reynold visited Okinawa, Johnson Island (before it was nuclear bombed), Guam, Kwajalein Island and Hong Kong. He had no sea duty with his type of Naval work. He was scheduled to go to Germany, but his dad passed away and he returned home and bought the farm.

Reynold married Jo Ann Lee on November 8, 1959, in the Buhl Christian Church. They have been married over 62 years. They lived and farmed and raised their girls together. In 1994, they sold the farm ground to a neighbor and kept the house and two acres. Reynold worked for Green Giant for one year, planting corn after selling the farm. For 22 years, he spent two months out of each year, working for the Idaho Crop Association checking beans and wheat. It was a great job!

Reynold and Jo Ann wintered in Casa Grande, Arizona for 11 years and then sold their house and two acres and built a new home in Buhl. Wonderful area and wonderful neighbors.

Reynold accepted Jesus as his savior and was baptized in the Baptist Church in Castleford. After moving to Buhl, Reynold and Jo Ann attended the Christian Church and the Calvary Chapel Church.

Reynold is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; daughters, Penny (Robert) Van Blake, Tracy (Mark) Brown and Dena (Jason) Allred; and his self-adopted daughter, Tina (Bo) Gould; seven grandchildren, Chase, Travis, Kylie, Cody, Courtney, Tanner, and Hunter; two great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and one great-granddaughter.

A memorial service will be at 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North. A graveside service with military honors will conclude at 1:00 p.m., at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1518 East Elm St., Buhl.

In memory of Reynold, and in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Castleford or Buhl QRU, 201 Broadway Ave. N, Buhl, or a charity of your choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Reynold's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.