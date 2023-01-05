Nov. 19, 1947—Dec. 23, 2022

MESA, Ariz. — Rex D. Kiser was born November 19, 1947, in Wendell, Idaho. Rex died December 23, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona.

His parents were Fred and Pauline Kiser. He was the 4th of six children.

Rex was a cowboy through and through, he graduated from Jerome High School and then went on to join the Army. Rex was proud to be a ranger in the 75th Regiment Air Borne Division.

After his enlistment he became an Idaho State Brand Inspector until he retired. Rex married Sandra Carr, they had one son, Shawn.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sandra, and his sisters, Barbara Darnall and Dixie Littleton. Rex is survived by his son and daughter in-law Irene, a grandson and his wife, Chase and Emilee. He is also survived by his sisters: Muriel Pettit and Sherry (John) Jaca and brother, Scott (Dana) Kiser and special brother, Vic Darnall.

Rex will have a graveside service on January 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. Condolences can be sent to The Kiser Family, 1758 W Kiowa Ave., Mesa, AZ 85202.