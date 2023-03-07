Feb. 20, 1934—Feb. 28, 2023

BURLEY – Rex B Wrigley, 89-year-old Burley resident, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, of natural causes. He was born February 20, 1934, in Burley, Idaho. He was raised on the family farm in View where he also attended school until he graduated from Burley High School.

After serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern California Mission; he returned home and married Shirlene Hurst in the Logan Utah Temple on May 17, 1956.

Rex worked at various jobs before returning to the family farm where he was able to work with his father and his brothers. Rex took over the farm in Idahome, which is where he enjoyed taking care of all the sheep that were there.

In 1983, Rex and Bryce decided to put their luck into pioneering a farm of their own and moved their families to Delta Junction, Alaska. Taking what jobs they could and saving where they were able to, they were able to get their own farm. Rex and his family loved their time in Alaska but, in 2016, they returned to Idaho to spend time with the rest of the family. Rex was able to enjoy his golden years with his family in Idaho and nearby areas.

Rex was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in many callings including being a counselor in both a bishopric and branch presidency. Rex enjoyed the service he gave as Branch President in the Delta Junction Branch. While in Alaska, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints built a temple in Anchorage. They had the privilege of working in this temple for a week every month and would make the 730-mile trip each month to fulfill this wonderful assignment; they did this for nine years.

Rex is survived by his wife, Shirlene; and his children, Bryce (Jan) of Delta Jct., Alaska; Shauna (Michael) Blauer of Burley; Karma (Glenn) Rose of Rigby, Idaho, Janean (James) Osmond of Ririe, Idaho, Darren (Maquel) of Burley; and many grandchildren. Rex and Shirlene are the proud parents of seven children; 29 grandchildren; 72 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Family means everything to them and they are grateful for such a strong posterity.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, Wilford and Verla Banner Wrigley; his sons, Steven and Lynn; son-in-law, Paul Corbridge; and one great-grandson, Taft. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Jaye; and one sister, Marva.

We appreciate everyone’s love and support. We are grateful for the help and friendship of those from Horizon Home Health & Hospice whom have become our dear friends. We also appreciate the caring doctors and staff at the Cassia Regional Hospital, as well as the Mini-Cassia Care Center. We are so grateful for their caring attention they gave Dad and encouragement and help to us as his family. We are grateful for good neighbors and friends from the area who helped make his life better in any way!

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – View Chapel, located at 554 S. 490 E., of Burley. Burial will follow at View Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral service, at the Church.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.