July 29, 1956—April 15, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Reva Arlene (Tuma) Pearson, 66, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away April 15, 2023. Reva was born July 29, 1956, in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Lillian Carter and Alvy Tuma.

Reva married Steven Pearson on November 19, 1990. She loved bowling, roller skating, fishing, camping, and above all Reva loved spending time with her family.

Reva had such a huge heart and would help anyone that needed it. She would openly welcome everyone into her home and heart. She was a mother to so many and a stranger to none.

Reva was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Tuma, her father, Alvy Tuma, her brothers: Larry, Dale, Ronnie, and Roy, her niece, Frankie Tuma and her grandson, Trevor Amerson. Reva is survived by her husband, Steven Pearson, son, Mace, daughter, Savahna (Rocky), son, Casey (Tessa), grandkids: Gauge, Kierra, Kaysha, Zailey, AnnaJo, Kaden, Ryker, Kayda-Jo, Karla, Thalia, great-grandkids: Azriella, Luca, and Arielle, as well as many nieces and nephews and those she considered her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday April 29, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.