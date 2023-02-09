1933—2023

ReNae Rose (Tracy) Miller was born August 22, 1933 in Ogden, Utah to Rhoda Edith McBride and Albert Tracy. ReNae was raised in Wellsville, Utah with her sister Shirlene, brothers: Jerry and Michael.

She attended South Cache High School where she was a cheerleader and Snow Queen. She married Stephen Louis Jensen on August 3, 1951. They had five children together: Jeffrey, Pamela, Blake, Judy and Patricia.

Most of her adult life was living in Twin Falls for a short time and in Burley. ReNae spent several years working at Idaho First Bank.

ReNae met George Patrick Miller and they were married December 31, 1976 in Hailey, Idaho. Patrick’s daughter Millie was welcomed to the family as well. ReNae and Patrick loved to spend time together at their cabin on the North Fork of the Big Lost River. She enjoyed fishing, spending time in the mountains and sharing time with their grandkids.

They were blessed by 11 grandkids and 23 great-grandkids. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela and Kent Wetzstein, son, Blake and Gail Palen, daughte,r Judy Hamilton, daughter, Patricia Jensen, and stepdaughter, Millie. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, son, Jeffrey Jensen, Stephen Louis Jensen and George Patrick Miller.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301 with a visitation for family and friends starting at 9:00 am before the service.