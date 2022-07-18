Feb. 28, 1942—July 15, 2022

Rena Mae Abernathy, 80, passed away peacefully Friday, July 15, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Twin Falls Idaho.

Rena was born on February 28, 1942, in Bell, California to Murl and Darlene Helderman. They were shortly divorced, leaving Darlene to raise her and her three siblings. Darlene moved the family to Gooding, Idaho in 1948.

Rena graduated from Gooding high school in 1960. She met Royce Abernathy at a dance, and they were married on September 16, 1960. They celebrated 61 years in 2021. Together they raised two daughters, Carrie and June.

Rena and Royce moved to Jerome where Carrie and June were born. They lived there for three years. They, then moved to Burley in 1964, where Rena worked at Fred’s for three years. The family moved to Twin Falls where they bought their first home on Falls Avenue. They made many lifelong friends from that neighborhood that still remain today.

Rena started working at Robert Stuart Junior High in 1969 as a lunch lady; until her retirement from that job in 1996, she held that job for 27 years. Rena also spent many hours in the basement of H&R Block, processing returns for their business. Rena helped in all aspects of that job until they sold it in 2006. In the off- tax season summers, both Mom and Dad built chain-link fence for Sears for many years to make ends meet.

They also spent many summers camping with those neighborhood friends and family. All of these included motorcycle rides, all throughout the Sawtooth Mountains.

When Rena and Royce finally retired in 2006, they enjoyed summers in Ashton, Idaho and the winter months at Lake Havasu and Parker, Arizona. Some of their favorite pastimes were golfing and gambling; not in that order... All was enjoyed with friends!! They also took trips to Canada, Hawaii, and a cruise South.

Rena was always busy with ceramic, restoring carousel horses, making rugs and some crocheting; seems she always had a project going at all times.

Rena was preceded in death by her parents, Murl Helderman and her mother, Darlene Helderman. She was also preceded by her husband Royce in March, 2022.

Surviving Rena are her daughters Carrie (Nick) Woodburn of Homedale, ID, and June (Jim) Buntin of Boise, Idaho. Two sisters, Murlene (Ray) Pruett Twin Falls, Betty (Al) Moody of Boise, and one brother, Ray Helderman of Wendover, Nevada. Rena had six grandchildren, Amanda (Scott) Wright of Boise, Kade Skeen of Kimberly, Randalee (Matt) Bowen of Homedale, Jamie (Courtney) Flanary of Boise, Stephanie (Lars) Knutsen of Boise and Kasey (Kelly) Duncan of Boise. Also, surviving Rena are her 11 great-grandchildren, Natalee, Lauren, Mackie, Amelia, Jaxon, Aniston, Rhett, Drew, Grayson, Presley and Taylor.

Rena had many friends, who will miss her and love her and always cherish all the great times together.

Upon her death, Mom and Dad both requested that there be no funeral and to be cremated; then to have their ashes spread at their favorite campsite on Pole Creek.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Brookdale assisted living for making this their “Home”!!!

A special thank you to Visions Hospice who were always ready to help when needed...

