Nov. 10, 1950—July 7, 2023

HAGERMAN — Rena (King) Lattin, 72, of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away in Twin Falls on July 7, 2023, with her family was by her side.

Rena was born in Wendell, Idaho to Sterling and Aldean King on November 10, 1950. She was one in a set of triplets (including sister Rita and brother Randy), all of whom were the talk of Richfield, Idaho at their birth. There were a total of ten children in the King family, and fun times, hard work, and loving relationships were never in short supply.

Rena graduated from Richfield High School in 1970 and moved to Tremonton, Utah. Soon afterward she met the love of her life, a United States Naval Officer named Terry Lattin. They married December 26, 1970, and proceeded to live at several naval postings up and down the West Coast until Terry retired. During that period, they welcomed their daughter Cheri and son Sean

After Terry’s retirement, they returned to the Magic Valley, building a home and a life in Jerome. They were joined by their son Bryce during this time.

After returning to Idaho, Rena began a career as a Dental Assistant. She spent many enjoyable years working for Dr. Ron Hendrickson in Jerome.

Upon retirement, she and Terry sold their home and traveled the United States in their 5th wheel spending summers in Cascade, and other times wherever they felt like going – the East Coast, Florida, San Diego, Quartzsite, and many points in-between. When they decided to settle down again, they chose Hagerman, Idaho as their home, and cherished their time there.

Rena was a woman full of joy, kindness, and love for her family. She liked many outdoor activities, and in particular enjoyed gardening, fishing, horseback riding, attending family sporting events, pitching horseshoes, and riding behind Terry on his motorcycle. She also spent countless hours playing games with Pinochle being her first, second, and third game of choice. More than anything, Rena treasured her time with her family. She was rarely far from her children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, or extended relatives.

Rena was preceded in death by her husband, Terrance Lattin; parents, Sterling and Aldean King; sister, Loretta Mallea; and brothers, Merlyn, Verlyn, and Brent King.

Rena is survived by her children, Cheri (Cam) McKenzie, Sean (Aleah) Lattin, and Bryce (Christy) Lattin; siblings, Boyd King, Dawnetta Tracy, Terry King, Rita Sluder, and Randy King; grandchildren, August (Bri) Kober, Reed McKenzie, Challis (Wyatt) Doyle, Emma Bowman, Dayvree Lattin, Hanna Bowman, Brylon Lattin, and Charlotte Lattin; and great-grandchildren, Isaac, Shiloh, Henry and Georgia Kober, and Stanley Doyle.

The family thanks all the caregivers who aided Rena in recent times, and in particular thanks the staff at Chardonnay Assisted Living for their care in her final months.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 620 N. State St., Hagerman, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will conclude at the Hagerman Cemetery.

Rena made many friends in Hagerman through the Over 60 and Getting Fit Exercise Group. Memorial donations may be made in Rena’s honor to the College of Southern Idaho Foundation, Over 60 and Getting Fit Program.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Rena’s family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.