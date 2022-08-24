May 7, 1971—Aug. 21, 2022

HAZELTON — Rebecca “Becki” Ruth Fenton, 51, of Hazelton, Idaho passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Becki loved children and she wanted to make a difference. She taught Special Education in Kansas for 10 years and continued teaching Pre-School and Special Education at Valley School in 2005 and through the current time.

As a single parent, she also participated in the Foster Care Program and fostered more than 40 children all of whom she loved unconditionally. She adopted three of her foster daughters while residing in Kansas.

Becki is survived by her brothers: Chuck (Debbie) and Tom; her daughters: Charlene, Angie, Sonya and Journey; grandchildren: Jamin (Kasey), Noah, Alexa and Dayson; great-grandchildren: Kyrie and Hardin; her nieces, and nephews: Staria (Chris) Wilfong, J.J. Fenton, McKenna (Nick) Lee, Colton Fenton; and great-nieces and nephews: Abigail, Evelyn, Asher, and Jace. Becki was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Charles Russell Fenton, Sr. and Ruth Alice Smith Fenton, her brother Rodger Lee Fenton, and her grandson Syrus.

A service will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Hazelton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Bishop Derek Romer officiating. A graveside service will be held at the Hazelton Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.