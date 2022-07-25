May 31, 1935—July 21, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Raymond “Ray” Eugene Hendrix passed away on July 21, 2022, at home in Twin Falls, Idaho at the age of 87. Ray was born in Twin Falls on May 31, 1935 to Leslie and Ladine Hendrix. Growing up, Ray was active in sports and excelled in track and field and baseball. Ray graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1953.

Ray married Patricia Mondragon in Twin Falls on February 26, 1954. Together, they had two children, Michael and Rebecca. Ray worked for the City of Twin Falls when they were first married, then moved to Gooding, Idaho where he worked for the Soil Conservation Service as a Civil Engineer. Ray also worked for the Bureau of Land Management, Silver Creek Irrigation and contracted with the Forest Service to build and repair trails and Idaho Fish and Game to feed elk in the winter.

Ray was an avid outdoorsman and loved to camp, hunt and fish. Many of his favorite times were hunting deer with his son Mike.

On October 2, 1978, Ray married Jackie Miller from Gooding, Idaho. They spent may happy years on a small ranch nestled against the Little Wood River north of Gooding. They later moved to Twin Falls where they resided until his death.

Ray was preceded in death by his father, mother, two brothers, Ralph and Hubert and his sister Maxine and a great-grandson Coen Hendrix. He is survived by his wife Jackie; his two children; and seven step-children; as well as seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho on July 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM.