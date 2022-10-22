May 17, 1946—Oct. 17, 2022

Raymond Frank Castle, 76, was killed on Monday, October 17, 2022 in a tragic accident. He was born on May 17, 1946 in Oregon to parents Carlyle and Ramona Castle and was the oldest of three sons. The family moved and settled in Picabo in 1954. Ray graduated from Wood River High School in 1965. After graduation Ray started his own business, Ray’s Excavation, and later started Independent Rubbish.

Ray was a great family man, loving father, and grandfather. He was always there to help friends and family with projects. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Ray enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and boating. He also had a green thumb and a passion for gardening.

Ray is survived by his two sons, Phillip Castle and wife Angie of Hailey, Idaho and Jason Castle of Rigby, Idaho; daughter, Mechael Garcia and husband Jose of Shoshone, Idaho; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Sarah Castle.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at The New Life Community Church, 800 W. Main Street, Wendell, ID 83355. Graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at the Picabo-Gannett Cemetery located at 742-898 S. 1st Street, Bellevue ID 83313.

