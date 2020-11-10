Raymond D. Jacobs

In 1942 at the age of 17, Ray joined the Navy. He was serving on the USS Chevalier when on October 6, 1943 the destroyers Chevalier, O’Bannon, and Selfridge intercepted nine Japanese destroyers and destroyer transports attempting to evacuate troops from Vella Lavella, Solomon Islands. The Chevalier was struck on the port bow by an enemy torpedo blowing the bow off to the bridge. The destroyer O’Bannon which was following Chevalier could not avoid the damaged destroyer and rammed her in the aft engine room, flooding that space and stopping Chevalier’s port shaft. While making preparations to abandon ship, Chevalier’s skipper ordered the torpedoes in her tubes to be fired at the Japanese destroyer Yugumo. The burning Japanese ship blew up soon after. It was apparent that Chevalier could not be saved and “Abandon Ship” was ordered. Her crew was picked up by O’Bannon’s boats, and the Chevalier sunk the following day by a torpedo from a friendly destroyer. Her severed bow was located about a mile to the west and was sunk with depth charges. All but 58 men were rescued.