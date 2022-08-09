May 29, 1928—Aug. 6, 2022

BURLEY — Raymond Clayson Searle, age 94, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

He was born May 29, 1928, in his family home in View, Idaho, south of Burley, to Joseph Edwin “Ed” Searle and Mary Alice “Mamie” Moffett Searle. He was raised on the family farm where he loved caring for the animals and working in the fields with his father and brothers. He attended school at the View School and Burley Junior and Senior High Schools.

Raymond married Sharol Joy Woodbury in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 9, 1950. They settled in the View area to farm and raise their family of five sons and two daughters. Farming was in his blood and he loved working the ground, caring for cattle and especially loved his horses. He had many carriages and sleighs which he was happy to hook to horses for parades, field trips or just to give friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren rides. Spending time working and teaching his family took most of his time, but he also enjoyed traveling with friends.

Raymond was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in regional, stake and ward callings – all of which he served in faithfully and enjoyed the work. He served two missions with his wife, one in Tuscan, Arizona, for six months and another in Olongapo, Philippines, for 18 months. Visiting and serving other people were his most loved activities. He is remembered by his grandchildren as always having a sense of humor, going on buggy rides, horseback rides, skiing and being the undefeated checker player. They learned to drive while sitting on his lap and he always fishtailed to scare them.

He is survived by his wife, Sharol; five sons, Cloyd (Gwendolyn), Kent (Marilyn), Craig (Beverly), Clifford (Terri), and Kelly (Shawna) all of Burley; two daughters, Marla (Brent) Stoker of Burley, and Janna (Lane) Webb of Rexburg; a sister, Ruby (Jim) Chapman; 43 grandchildren; and 98 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elwin, Harold (Shirley), Gale (Maxine), Orvil (Geraldine) and Bernell; a sister, Pearl; and a great-grandson, Jace Searle.

Raymond will be missed by his loved ones and remembered for his humor, love and service to others.

His family would like to thank Aisha White, Lisa Asher and Valle Stube for their dedication in assisting our family in caring for our parents in their home.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 2nd Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley, with Bishop Kevin Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in View Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.