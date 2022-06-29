May 18, 1934—June 28, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Ray McFarland, age 85, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home in Twin Falls of Lewy Body Dementia. He was born in Twin Falls on May 18, 1934, the son of Clyde and Emily McFarland.

Ray married his high school sweetheart, Anita Syverson, in June of 1954 and they both began their married life as students at Rick’s College.

Ray is survived by his loving wife, Lynette; two daughters: Kristi Pardue (Chuck) of Boise, Kodi Ekker (Perry), also of Boise; one son, Kelly (Amber) of Bellevue; five stepchildren: Sheri Hall, Jody Lamkin (Michael) and Jim Hall, all of Twin Falls, Kayleen Baker (Steve) of Meridian and Jeff Hall of Lewiston; two sisters: Myrna Goodman, Austin, TX and Georgia Okelberry, Las Vegas, NV; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A family graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Arrangements are being made by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home and services conducted by John Martinez, Visions Hospice Chaplain.

The family would like to thank their team from Visions Hospice: Adina, Carl, John, Vince, and others. Also thank you for the care from Dr. John Baker and Dr. Hammond throughout the years of enduring this disease.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.