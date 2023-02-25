JEROME — Ray Arvil Taylor of Jerome passed away on February 19, 2023, in Twin Falls, ID. He was born November 8, 1938, in Buhl, ID, to Martha and Ralph Taylor, and was the fourth of nine children. His family moved between Missouri and Southern Idaho multiple times before finally settling in Idaho for good in 1961.

Ray graduated from Buhl High School in 1956, and entered the Army in October 1961. He served in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1963. Ray married Joyce Dunlap in 1966, and had three children, Dan, David, and Angie. They were later divorced. Ray then married Joyce Funk in 1974, and with this package came Spencer, Laurie, and Jodi. The following year their daughter Erin was born. The blended family also included Kevin, a son of Ray’s first wife.

Ray worked a variety of jobs and later owned Taylor Trenching for 20 years. He went to work for Asgrow Seed Company and was there for 20 years before retiring. He loved growing things and always had a large garden of flowers and vegetables. He also enjoyed antiques and found satisfaction in bringing old furniture back to life. Ray served on the Jerome City Zoning Board, the Jerome Boosters, and belonged to the American Legion. He was awarded a lifetime pass to Jerome School sporting events for his volunteer service and was a fixture at basketball and football games for many years.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Faye (Andy) Melson, Sue (Bud, dec.) Melson, Vesta (Tony) LaRosa, and Mary (Chris) Israel.

He is survived by his spouse, Joyce Taylor; sons: Dan Taylor and David (Heather) Taylor, Kevin (Jennifer) Taylor, and Spencer Parton; daughters: Angie (Sean, dec.) Sanderson, Erin (Mike) Taylor, Laurie Parton, and Jodi (Pat) Bragassa; sister, Jan (Darrel) Hatfield; brothers: Ralph (Virgie, dec.) Taylor, Harold (Penny, dec.) Taylor, and Hank (Reba) Taylor; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

We extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Ashley Manor in Jerome, St. Luke’s Hospice, and Dr. Vaughn Harris for their thoughtful and loving care of Ray. We are so appreciative of all of you who have helped and acknowledged our loss. Special thanks to Gloria Falconburg for her help and support.

A Celebration of Ray’s Life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 North Lincoln, Jerome.

The family requests that donations be made to the American Legion, 105 7th Avenue East, Jerome, or to the Jerome Senior Center.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ray’s Memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.