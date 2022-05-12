Dec. 14, 1979 - May 7, 2022

Randy Sutton, 61, Paul, passed away peacefully at his home, Saturday, May 7, 2022. He was born December 14, 1960, in Twin Falls to Verlon Sutton and Kay Sutton Hansen. He attended Minico High School and married Bonnie Buerkle on July 14, 1979. Growing up, Randy loved to race motocross, and always loved to attend car shows. His great love was attending all of his grandchild's many events. He was a fireman for West End Fire Department for 36 years, serving as Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Chief for many years. He was a member of the Idaho State Fire Chiefs (ISFC), served as President of the Southern Idaho Fire Academy (SIFA), Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Rural Emergency Media Call Service (REMS), Strike Team Leader and Engine Boss with the Bureau of Land Management, as well as other organizations.

Survivors include wife Bonnie; daughter Gena Manning (John) of Rupert; grandchildren: Tyler, Coltin and Macee Manning; great-grandson Beckett; mother Kay Hansen (Neal), of Heyburn; three brothers: Rick Sutton of Idaho Falls, Robbie Sutton (LeAnn) of Wyoming and Rodney Sutton of Utah; aunt Sharon Hatch formerly of Declo; mother-in-law LaRece Buerkle; brother-in-law Steve Buerkle (Cathy); sister-in-law Lorrie Shoup (Steve); as well as many nieces, nephews and special extended family, Jesse, Laura and Allie Beaver.

There will be a Gathering of Friends and Family at Hansen Mortuary on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Church, 100 North Meridian- with a luncheon to follow at West End Fire Station in Paul. There will not be a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Randy's honor can be made to The Paul Community Park c/o City of Paul, PO Box 190, Paul, Idaho 83347; Hope Lodge American Cancer Society, 375 E. 100 S., Salt Lake City, Utah 84111; Huntsman Cancer Institute, 2000 Cir. of Hope Dr., Ste. 1950, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112, West End Fire Department, PO Box 94, Paul, Idaho 83347.

Service arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.