Randall Osterhout

July 11, 1956 ~ August 31, 2020

Randy was born July 11, 1956, to Welton Gail Osterhout and Dawn Marcia Walker Osterhout.

Randy joined an older brother Rod and later gained two younger brothers Todd and Ty.

When Randy was a kid he spent a lot of time with his cousin Chuck Osterhout. They loved their BB guns and would spend hours and hours shooting birds out of Devon and Betty’s huge Russian olive forest.

Randy loved football and basketball; he excelled at both in high school. Randy made friends easily, had a quick wit, and was very good at making people laugh.

Sadly, when Randy was thirteen years old he and his brothers lost their mother to cancer. A year later they lost their dad to the same disease. The four brothers were lucky enough to have uncles and aunts close by that were willing to take them into their homes. Todd (8) and Rod (16) were taken in by Uncle Seymour and Aunt Leora. Randy (13) was taken in by Uncle Owen and Aunt Edith. Ty (4) was taken in by Cousin Dick and Karen Wolf.