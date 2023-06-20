July 4, 1955—June 15, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Randal Scott O’Melia known to most as Scott, was born July 4, 1955, in Hollywood, CA. He passed away in his home unexpectedly June 15, 2023.

Scott is survived by his wife, Diane, two daughters: Lyndsey and Kristen, one niece.

Scott was a jack of all trades with that last of his jobs being at 1st Federal Savings Bank.

Scott joined the military after high school. He did 2 years of active duty in the Air Force, 4 years in the Air Force National Guard, and 17 years in the Army National Guard for a total of 22 years of service.

After retirement, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, going to estate sells, having coffee with friends, and a friendly smile along with a few jokes to anyone who would listen.

Family and friends were everything to Scott. He taught his girls how to hunt and fish during his numerous hunting trips. He and his family would go on numerous camping trips and vacations to see out of state relatives throughout the years as well.

Scott enjoyed having friends stop by and stopping by at their houses and sharing memories from his colorful childhood.

He loved being on the water, in the mountains, and the dirt roads in the desert.

Friends may visit with the family at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls on Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 PM. There will be a Celebration of Life at the funeral home on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 9:30 AM. Burial with military honors will follow the services at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. To leave online condolences and for a full obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com (http://www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com/).

Arrangements have been made with Parks Funeral Home in Twin Falls.