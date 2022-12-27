April 17, 1945—Dec. 13, 2022

BURLEY — Ramona “La Tia” Loya Prieto, 77, passed away December 13, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ramona was born in San Nicolas De Canon, Chihuahua, Mexico on April 17, 1945 to Eulalia Prieto and Luis Loya. She was the youngest of the girls, in a family of sixteen. She resided in Burley, Idaho at the time of her passing. She also lived in Rupert, Idaho for many years.

Ramona worked for Ore-Ida/McCains for 20 years. She was a single mom, hard worker, and always made her kids her main priority. She loved spending time with her grandkids and treated all her nieces and nephews as her own kids. Her family was her world and she loved helping them with all things. She loved being outside planting her roses and flowers. She also enjoyed helping her community by volunteering at her Church. She attended St. Nicholas Catholic Church, where she was a part of the Guadalupanas Group. Her faith as a Catholic guided her through hardships despite how difficult her health was. She was a firm believer of God.

Ramona was proceeded in death by her brother, Hilario Loya and sister-inl-law, Claudia Loya.

Ramona is survived by her son, Luis Ruiz and daughter, Margarita (Jorge) Juarez, grandsons, Anpherny (Allysen) Juarez, Akeem Juarez, Pedro Juarez, and Adrian Juarez. Ramona is also survived by two sisters, Guadalupe Herrera and Socorro Bojorquez, and a brother, Luis (Ramona) Loya, and several nieces and nephews.

The family wants to thank Dr. Cory Christensen and staff at Wright Physical Therapy, Dr. Jonathan Ranold King and staff, Dr. Troy Badger and staff, and Dr. Nacem Rahim and staff, for their care and compassion.

Viewing will be on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. held at Morrison Payne Funeral in Burley. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Teresa’s Little Flower Church in Burley, Idaho 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.