April 14, 1931 ~ April 15, 2023

JEROME—Our dear mother, Ramona Arlene Spencer sadly passed away peacefully in her sleep April 15, 2023. She was a wonderful woman, a loving and loyal wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and generous friend to so many people in the community.

She was born in Idaho, April 14, 1931, but spent most of her younger years living in Southern California where she was close to family and had a happy life. Ramona really enjoyed swimming at the beach, dancing, singing, and being close to her family.

In the summer of 1947, she was visiting her mother who was living in Grangeville, Idaho, and that is where she met the love of her life, Mel Spencer. They fell in love instantly and were married after only a couple of dates. They soon moved to Southern California where Mel was in the tire business.

After a few years, they decided to start a family.

In January of 1956 they adopted three little boys; Bob, 28 months old, Chuck, 16 months old, and Don, 3.5 months old. Ramona and Mel were very happy, but for the boys the reward was much greater.

Ramona and Mel raised their boys in Whittler, California and had a very happy life. They were very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had strong faith in the gospel of Jesus.

Ramona’s life was surrounded by family, and she was always the ring-leader in getting family reunions organized. For Ramona, beach parties, camping trips, card parties (especially Pinochle), and Bunko nights were common.

Eventually, Mel and Ramona sold the tire store and moved back to Idaho to semi-retire. Ramona spent many years in the banking industry and was well-known and loved by many.

After Mel passed away, Ramona spent the rest of her life in Jerome. She continued with her Bunko parties and was always the star of the show. She always considered herself blessed and lucky to have such close friends, relatives, and wonderful neighbors.

A special thanks to the Brown family, Jeff, Barbara, and sons, Christy Addey, Diane McClaws, Connie Brown, and Frances Bluemer who were constant companions during Ramona’s latter years.

She is survived by her three sons; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Ramona was truly a beautiful person who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 East 100 S, Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ramona’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.