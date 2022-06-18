Nov. 22, 1929—June 12, 2022

MERIDIAN — Ralph Wolverton, 92, of Meridian, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. Ralph Wolverton was born on November 22, 1929 in Wendell,

Idaho to William H. Wolverton and Edith Osterhout Wolverton. He was the 11th of 13 children. He attended school in the Magic Valley area of

Boise, Idaho. Ralph married his High School sweetheart, Jennifer Shillington on May 29, 1948. They remained together ever since having just celebrated 74 years of marriage together. Ralph learned to work hard by helping his father on a gravel haul to the Hunt Relocation Center at Eden, Idaho. Over the years Ralph worked on several construction jobs and became a Member of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

This led him to jobs in Oregon, California, Idaho, Utah and Nevada for the next 48 years. His projects ranged from the Malad River Gorge Dam outside of Hagerman, Idaho to several highway projects around the region. Anyone who has driven on US Interstate 80 in southern Idaho has appreciated Ralph’s work. Ralph loved family, kids, horses, dogs, fishing and hunting and motorcycle riding.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Wolverton and five children. These include Barry Wolverton of Meridian, Idaho; Denise Spiroff (Mark) of Conifer, Colorado; Julie Mays (Keven) of Boise, Idaho, Shawna Steinwinter (Bruce) of Caldwell, Idaho and Kayla Moore (Leo) of Boise, Idaho. Ralph is also survived by a sister, Phyllis Thompson (Keith) of Weiser, Idaho and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 7 great great-grandchildren.

Ralph was a lifetime member of Idaho Old Time Fiddlers and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

A viewing is scheduled for Monday, June 20th between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, 1303 N. Main Street, Meridian, ID 83642. A private service for immediate family will be held on Tuesday, June 21st. Comments on behalf of Ralph may be left on Accent’s website “Tribute Wall” at www.AccentFuneral.com. Ralph’s family would like to thank Dr. Michael Kaylor and Horizon Hospice for their kindness and care provided to Ralph.