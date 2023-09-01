March 24, 1948—Aug. 27, 2023

PAUL — Our beloved husband and father, Ralph Marion Walquist, was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on March 24, 1948, to Vern Emil and Betty Luella (Walton) Walquist. With his dad as a farmer, he was raised in Idaho Falls, Minidoka and Acequia. He was blessed with two sisters, Donna Loveridge and Nancy Evans.

After graduating from Minico High School in 1966, Dad headed to BYU to pursue a degree in mathematics.

He was called to serve in the Eastern States Mission, serving in Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee from 1967 to 1969.

After returning from his mission, he returned to study at BYU. Over the summer, he met Brenda Merrill. It didn’t take long before they knew it was meant to be and they were married on Dec. 17, 1971. Both continued their education at BYU and one day, Dad went with Mom while she was completing her student teaching. He connected with the kids so strongly, he was told he had a gift for teaching. This is when he switched his major from mathematics to elementary education and began his life-long profession in teaching. He earned his master’s degree in special education from BYU in the summer of 1983. To complete his program, he was required to leave his beautiful wife and five young children all summer to attend classes in Provo, Utah.

His first teaching position was first grade at Paul Elementary School; however, he continued in the education profession for 37 years, teaching first, third, fourth, fifth, and both elementary and middle school special education. In 2009, he was selected as the Minidoka County Teacher of the Year.

He retired from education in 2010 and is still remembered for his special gift of teaching by many of his past students. Dad’s faith was an integral part of his life, as an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings including Scout Master, Ward Clerk, in the stake mission Presidency and as a temple worker in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.

Dad had an incredible work ethic. For mom to stay home and raise their family of six children, he taught school during the day, cleaned the Minico High School Seminary for more than 25 years in the evenings, and worked for the Minidoka Highway District in the summer. We all appreciate what an incredible provider he was until Mom returned to work and taught for 25 years.

Ralph was passionate about the Boy Scouts of America and the Order of the Arrow. He received the District Award of Merit and Silver Beaver Awards, while also serving as District Chairman for Eagle Board of Reviews for over 40 years. His other love in life was dancing — specifically square dancing and Indian dancing. This talent for Indian dancing led to him being selected as a member of the BYU Folk Dance Team, where he toured in Europe. Family vacations were often centered around square dancing and involved Dad practicing becoming a square dance caller. Mom and Dad have loved their time in the River Reelers and the Magic Valley Square Dancers.

Dad’s hobbies throughout his life included his garden, backyard birds, square dancing, his dogs (Reggie, Dot, and Milo), his cats (Otis and many others), playing games, and a long-standing joke of “Chuckie” the creepy doll.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Walquist; and his children, Dawn (Jaxon) Robison of Nibley, Utah, Connie (Jason) Winn of Orem, Utah, Chris (Jessica) Walquist of Burley, Amy (Kris) Garcia of Nampa, Tammy (Dan) Holt of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, and David (Alicia) Walquist of Kimberly. He was so proud of his 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Taylor, Katriel, Alyssa, Ashley, Austin, Spencer, Preston, Burke, Annie, Graycee, Alexis, Kasey, Zackary, Katie, Evan, Wren, Maggie, George, Quintin, Emilie, Ellie, Delilah, Eli, and Madelyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Betty Walquist; and two granddaughters, Ashley Winn and Graycee Walquist.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Ryan Wilkins officiating.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, preceding the funeral, at the church. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery.

We want to thank the many wonderful people who have watched out for our dear parents over the past few months during his health challenges – the Paul 2nd Ward, his team at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Dr. Brad Wynn, the square dance family, and numerous family members and friends who have reached out. We love you, Dad, and thank you for leaving such a wonderful legacy!

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.