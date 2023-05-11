July 30, 1934—May 10, 2023

Today, May 10, 2023, our precious and beloved mother, Rae Cosgrove, went home to be with Jesus. She loved God and her family dearly and taught her children to do the same. She will be greatly missed, and though we are saddened by her passing, we are thankful that her troubles are over and she is in Heaven experiencing inexpressible joy, happiness, and peace in the presence of God and our papa, Bill.

Mom was born and raised in Iowa. She grew up on a Hampshire pig farm where she lived with her parents, Harvey and Helen Manuel and her older brother, Jack. As a girl, she loved riding horses with her girlfriends. Some of mom’s favorite memories were of attending school at Olin High School and playing as a forward on the girls basketball team.

The team went to the State Tournament in 1952. In 2003, a book called “Courting Girls: Reflections of an Iowa Six-on-Six Girls’ Basketball Coach” was written by the coach, Howard “Tommy” Tomlinson. In the book is a quote from our mother: “It was an advantage to be left-handed because the guards didn’t know what to expect . . . One time in a game, I was called for a foul and the referee said to me, ‘Watch those hips!’ They must have been lethal weapons! I didn’t get to go to State because I was sick. I cried my heart out listening to the game in my bed . . . I believe being on the basketball team helped me focus, and playing was perhaps more important to me because my mom died when I was fifteen.”

Mom met our dear father, Bill Cosgrove, when they were both working at a department store called Kramer’s in Iowa. Mom was a model for the store and dad dressed the window display. They married on May 26, 1956, and together they loved and raised 6 children, Kathy Duvall, Karin Roehm, Brenda Rowe, Nancy Hall, David Cosgrove, and Jennifer Miller.

Our mom was a loving, strong, and patient woman (you’d have to be with 6 kids!) who followed the Lord most of her life. We will miss her dearly and can’t wait to be reunited with her and dad in Heaven someday.

Services will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N, Twin Falls, Idaho, with a catered gathering to follow.