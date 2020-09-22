Phyllis Wiggin

Phyllis was born and raised in Reno, Nevada. She lived in Southern California for many years. Phyllis had four children when she divorced form her first husband. In 1985 she met her soul mate, Doug Wiggins while in a bowling alley in Carlsbad, California. In 1986 she brought him home for her parents for approval and married him in the backyard of her parent’s home in Gooding, Idaho with her children and parents present. In 1998, Phyllis and Doug moved to Jerome where they have resided ever since. In 2003, Phyllis endured losing her youngest child, Jeff, in an automobile accident. In 2006, she again suffered the loss of her oldest child, Jennifer, also in an automobile accident. In the same week of her daughters passing, Phyllis was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The surgery she had a week later deemed it malignant. After several brain surgeries and radiation treatments, Phyllis was granted remission and remained so for several years. The surgeries and radiation treatment took their toll on her health and abilities. They removed a lot of whom she was, however, she continued to be the best person she could possibly be.