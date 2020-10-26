December 10, 1933 – October 21, 2020

JEROME—Phyllis Nadine Stockton Thibault was born December 10, 1933 in Jerome. She went to Heaven October 21, 2020. Mom was the first of three children born to Leon Stockton and Nellie (Bishop) Stockton. She was raised and educated in Jerome. She met our Dad, Don Thibault while attending Jerome High School. Soon after graduation, Dad asked Granddad Stockton for Mom’s hand in marriage. Granddad’s reply was, “you can take her, but you can’t bring her back.” And Dad never did. They were married March 22, 1953. The following February, Sandra was born, followed by Cheryl, Greg, Kent, and Lisa. Mom and Dad farmed northeast of Jerome for nearly 50 years.

Following their retirement from farming in 1999, they continued to raise registered Angus cattle. She loved the farm life. She had a large garden for many years and canned delicious vegetables and fruit. She was a loving, dedicated farm wife, took lunches to the field during harvest, was the chief parts-runner, all while making sure her kids got to every sports practice and piano lesson. She made each one of us feel loved and special.