June 2, 1938—April 15, 2022

Phillip Leonard Munsee was born June 2, 1938, in Duchesne, Utah, to Leonard and Wanda LaVon Munsee. Phil passed away on April 15, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Phil was the fourth child of eight siblings: Geri Christ Bell, Gary (Marianne), Elaine (Jim Smith), Venice (John Benvenito), Terry, Danny, and Debbie (Dean Rhettmiller).

The family moved to Pocatello, and as a young boy, Phil needed to pull his weight so he went to work. A local butcher hired him to pack water to scald hogs after they had been butchered. He also worked at a potato chip factory. He liked that job because if a batch didn’t turn out right, he could take some home. When he got older he worked in Soda Springs at the fertilizer mine. He was never afraid of hard work.

Phil also loved the sport of rodeo. He rode bulls, saddle broncs, and bareback horses. He excelled at riding bareback and was always able to make money doing it. He had incredible strength in his hands from all the years spent cutting meat allowing him to grip a bareback rigging. Phil met his wife, Patricia Tyler, while competing at the Jerome rodeo. They were married on August 11, 1961.

Phil made his career in the cattle industry, whether meatpacking or brokering. He worked for Reed Bryant (Bryant’s Packing) starting when he and Pat were married. He managed the kill floor and oversaw the processing of beef, swine, and lambs. After lunch, Reed would send Phil to the auction to buy calves to fatten in his feedlot and run through the packing house to sell to local businesses. His experience working in the packing house gave Phil the knowledge of cattle inside and out.

While at the sales, Phil became friends with Ray Chugg. Ray had many orders for local feedlots. Ray took Phil under his wing and he began helping Ray with his cattle buying duties. Phil took over for Ray after his death and became an order buyer.

Phil worked for many feedlots and packing houses over the years, but his kids were his priority. Phil helped them pursue their dreams of rodeo too.

Phil loved to fish, especially fly fishing. Some of his favorite spots were the Boise River, and rivers near Pinedale, Wyoming. One thing he looked forward to was opening day below American Falls, it was a wonderful tradition.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Geri and Elaine, brothers Gary and Danny, a son, Howard Shawn from his first marriage, and a daughter, Susan.

Phil is survived by his wife, Patricia, sisters Venice and Debbie, brother Terry, his children Anna Lee Lish, Kelly (Wendy), Michael (Sheril), and Sandra. He had six grandchildren whom he loved very much, Tyler, Cooper, Carter, Lydia, Sophie, and Drew.

Dad is in heaven because he knew Christ as his Lord and Savior. We can rejoice in that!

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. Family and friends can share their thoughts and memories at whitereynoldschapel.com

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Phil Munsee Memorial Scholarship c/o Key Bank 1665 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Twin Falls, ID 83301