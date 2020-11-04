 Skip to main content
Phillip Carlos Gossi
Phillip Carlos Gossi

December 18, 1930 — October 28, 2020

Phillip Carlos Gossi (Babe), 89, passed away at his home on Wednesday October 28, 2020.

He was born near Clayton, Idaho on December 18, 1930. He was the youngest son of Ada and Louie Gossi, and he was always known as Babe to family and friends.

He began working for Idaho Power in 1949 working on the substation crew building new substations in southern Idaho. He later transferred to power plant operations and settled in Hagerman and retired in 1991. He worked for Idaho Power for 42 years, but also lived on a small farm and enjoyed working at home.

Babe was a kind and generous man who was there to help anyone who needed it. He supported his family in anything they wanted to do such as water skiing, snow skiing, hunting, camping, riding horses, working cows, four wheeling. He always supported his kids and grandkids in all their sports and activities.

After retiring he and Marilyn would enjoy driving and exploring Idaho, but somehow all roads seemed to lead to Jackpot.

Babe was preceded in death by his parents; brothers—Delbert & Tom; and sister—Lola.

Babe is survived by his wife Marilyn of 70 years; daughters—Sharon (Allen) Sutton of Ola, Idaho and Sandra (Russell) LeMoyne of Hagerman; son—Philip (Nancy) Gossi of Hagerman; grandkids—Clay (Ginger) Sutton, Shannon (Luke) Foruria, Tanner (Kali) LeMoyne, Drew (Aubrie) Gossi, Amy Gossi; great grandkids—Blake, Garrett and Ty Sutton, Abby and Allie Foruria, Karsen and Tanli LeMoyne, Hadlie and Brylie Gossi.

Babe loved to tease his grandkids, and great grandkids, but they would say he was the kindest and most fun grandpa, great grandpa ever.

The family would like to thank all who helped care for our Dad in the last couple of weeks. It meant a lot to us.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

