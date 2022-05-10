 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Petrena Lenora Thompson

March 19, 1915—Feb. 4, 2022

Kansas native and long-time Idaho resident Petrena Lenora Thompson died February 4, 2022, at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. Her life will be celebrated in a memorial service from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on May 14, 2022. Friends and family are invited to attend the service which will take place at the Sage Center which is located at 200 8th Ave. N in Buhl.

