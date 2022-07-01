Penny Ann Smith (Row)

Sept. 25, 1949 - June 26, 2022

CASTLEFORD — Penny Ann Smith (Russell) (Row), 72, of Castleford, passed away, Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. She was the second-born child of Robert Douglas Smith and Elva Ann Smith (Peterson). She was the younger sister and co-conspirator to David Douglas Smith, and older sister and protector/instigator of shenanigans to Michael Wade Smith and Victoria Jane Smith.

Penny was born September 25, 1949, in Elko, Nevada and grew up in Ruby Valley. She put herself through school to earn first her LPN and then her RN degree in order to support her four kids alone in Elko until moving to Idaho in 1991.

She made her home in Castleford and spent every minute she could camping in Jarbidge, Nevada. Her beautiful gardens were envied far and wide, and nearly everyone who knew her had some gift or another that she crocheted for them. She was a friend to everyone and a stranger to none.

She was so proud that she had recently been appointed to the Castleford City Council and was so looking forward to serving the town and people that meant so much to her.

She was predeceased by her parents and only son, Chuck Dustin Smith. She is survived by her three precocious daughters: Shilo Smith (Rafael), Tawny Pirtle (Erwin), Codi Russell (Greg), 15 grandkids and five great grandkids.

A Celebration of Life was held in her honor at her home in Castleford on Friday, July 1, 2022. Her ashes will be scattered by family at a private ceremony at a later date.

A Celebration of Life was held in her honor at her home in Castleford on Friday, July 1, 2022. Her ashes will be scattered by family at a private ceremony at a later date.