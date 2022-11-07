Feb. 5, 1945 - Nov. 3, 2022

JEROME — Peggy Lee (Agee) Hansen, 77, a resident of Jerome County, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Peggy was born February 5, 1945, in Elko, Nevada, to her loving parents William Lester Agee and Dorothy Pearl (Bricker) Agee. Peggy was the baby of five children. She spent her youth growing up with her two brothers Varl and Dize and her two sisters Sally and Teddy, on the family V4 Ranch. Her grade school years were spent on the ranch attending school in the one room cabin with her siblings and cousins. Peggy continued school on the ranch until age eight, when she then began attending school in Wells, Nevada and eventually graduated from in 1963. During her high school years, Lester taught Peggy the value of hard work and she quickly became her dad's right-hand man on the Ranch.

From Peggy's first union, came her three daughters: Peggy Sue, Polly, and Penny. This rowdy bunch of girls became known to family and friends as the four P's. She raised her daughters as a single mother until 1979. It was then that Peggy met her soulmate, Randy Duane Hansen.

Peggy and Randy's love story began with the one of our family's best told story's. When Randy told Peggy his birthday was also February 5, he had to show his driver's license to prove this wasn't some crazy pick-up line. Randy spent the next five years wooing Peggy, until she finally agreed to one of his many proposals, and with this union, completed their family.

While living in Evanston, Wyoming, Peggy became a grandmother for the first time to Dustin Jay Lewis. After becoming grandparents, Peggy and Randy moved to the family farm located in Eden, Idaho, in 1986. They resided here for much of their life and continued to grow their family with many grandchildren.

Peggy's love of the outdoors was evident in her daily yard work, beautiful rose bushes, and abundance of fruit trees on the family farm. Peggy loved yard work and could be found outside on the mower as often as possible, especially if it meant she could skip the housework.

Peggy doted on each grandchild, who spent much of their youth on the family farm with grandma and grandpa. She hand sewed nearly every Halloween costume, every barbie doll outfit, and mended all of their torn clothing.

In 2016, Peggy and Randy celebrated their 35th of marriage and 40th year of love. Peggy lived out her remaining years in Jerome, Idaho, where she was constantly surrounded by her five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and her great-great-granddaughter.

Peggy is proceeded in death by her parents William and Dorothy Agee, her brother Dize Agee, her son baby Merrill Lewis, her granddaughter Jchandra "Jelly" Brown, and her loving husband Randy Hansen. She is survived by three siblings: Sally, Teddy, and Varl; three children: Peggy Sue, Polly, and Penny; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Services will be held for Peggy on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID

Peggy's family would like to thank Penny Lewis for her unwavering devotion to her mother. Penny has selflessly provided the care and love that Peggy needed in her final years.