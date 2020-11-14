July 18, 1933 ~ November 2, 2020

Peggy Kessler 87, of Jerome Idaho passed away on November 2, 2020 at home with her loving daughter, son in law and granddaughter. Peggy was born July 18th, 1933 in Filer Idaho. She married Charles Kessler on August 18th 1951. They later divorced in 1984, but remained friends.

Peggy was studying to be one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She loved to spend time at the senior center and play bingo. Peggy was on a bowling league for years and won many awards.

She was proceeded in death by Charles Kessler, her parents, 4 sisters and 3 brothers. She is survived by her sister Sara Martin, 7 children Charles, John, Jack, Velma, Roger, Valorie and Michael. Her 22 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held July 18th, 2021 at her home.