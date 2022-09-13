Peggy Colleen Lee Griffith

Aug. 28, 1931—Sept. 10, 2022

JEROME — Peggy Colleen Lee Stanhope Griffith, 91, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away September 10, 2022, peacefully, with her family by her side. Peggy was born August 28, 1931 to John and Mary Stanhope in Jerome, Idaho. She was one of 6 children. She attended school in Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School in 1949. Through her school years she had a passion for playing baseball with her best friend, Wendy.

At 19, she met her spouse, Bish, through a mutual friend and knew they would be married the first moment that they met. She thought that he was the most handsome man in the world. They were married shortly after in 1950.

Bish and Peggy owned Peggy’s Antiques and traveled for many years searching for treasures to restore and beautify. They greatly enjoyed their years traveling together. Peggy lost the love of her life in 1982. Thankfully they are now reunited for eternity.

She had a special love for quilting, flowers, reading, cooking, baking, sharing past stories and sudokus. She adored her grandchildren and made costumes, read books to them and spoiled them with goodies. Peggy was a great cook and baker with many favoring her homemade strawberry jam, pancakes, caramels, carmel apples, slush, and fudge.

She was always so soft spoken. Her giving spirit will be missed by many. She lived an extraordinary life of service to her family and was always surrounded by people who adored her.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary; husband, Bish; son, Jerry; and siblings, Iris, Pat, Jack, Bill and Bob. She is survived by her children, Patty Applewhite (Mark), Rick Griffith (Annie), and Mary Rost (Tony). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 North Tiger Drive, Jerome, ID 83338, conducted by Bishop Darren Miller. Grave dedication will be held at 3:00 pm, at Oakley Cemetery, Oakley, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.