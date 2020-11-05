Peggy Ann (Carlson) Choate

December 12, 1950 ~ October 17, 2020
Peggy Ann Choate, 69, of Yuma, Arizona, returned home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Yuma Regional Medical Center, Yuma, Arizona.
Peggy was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on December 12, 1950, the second of four daughters born to Paul R. and Eloise Carlson. She was raised and attended elementary and high school in Twin Falls, Idaho.
She worked as a chiropractic assistant and owned and operated the OK Corral.
Peggy loved to seek new adventures and had fun traveling with “my Rob”, her loving companion of many years. She looked forward to being with family and getting together with her sisters at least once a year for the annual “Sister’s Party” which always had two rules….no husbands……no kids! Peggy loved life and was always the life of the party. She was also a caregiver who was always willing to help others.
Peggy is survived by her beloved soulmate, Rob Whittekiend. Her children, Tracy (Michelle) Parsons, and Toni (Anthony) Kemmer. Grandchildren, Kianna, Aaron, Jacob, Alexis, Danszek and Jerron. Peggy leaves her sisters, Paula (Bob) Ewers, Nancy (Jim) Auclaire and Sue (Bob) Hanchey. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved and adored her.
Peggy was preceded in death by her loving parents, Paul R. and Eloise Carlson and the father of her children, Roger Parsons.
A memorial service is planned for July 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho, where Peggy will be interred. She will forever remain in our hearts.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.