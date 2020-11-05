Peggy Ann (Carlson) Choate

December 12, 1950 ~ October 17, 2020

Peggy Ann Choate, 69, of Yuma, Arizona, returned home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Yuma Regional Medical Center, Yuma, Arizona.

Peggy was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on December 12, 1950, the second of four daughters born to Paul R. and Eloise Carlson. She was raised and attended elementary and high school in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She worked as a chiropractic assistant and owned and operated the OK Corral.

Peggy loved to seek new adventures and had fun traveling with “my Rob”, her loving companion of many years. She looked forward to being with family and getting together with her sisters at least once a year for the annual “Sister’s Party” which always had two rules….no husbands……no kids! Peggy loved life and was always the life of the party. She was also a caregiver who was always willing to help others.

Peggy is survived by her beloved soulmate, Rob Whittekiend. Her children, Tracy (Michelle) Parsons, and Toni (Anthony) Kemmer. Grandchildren, Kianna, Aaron, Jacob, Alexis, Danszek and Jerron. Peggy leaves her sisters, Paula (Bob) Ewers, Nancy (Jim) Auclaire and Sue (Bob) Hanchey. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved and adored her.