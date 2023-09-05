BURLEY — Peggie (Ray) Price, a resident of Burley, returned home to the warm embrace of her Heavenly Father on Aug. 28, 2023, at the age of 67. A beacon of strength, kindness, and love, Peggie’s impact on the lives of many will forever be cherished.

Peggie lived her life with grace and resilience, lighting up rooms with her presence and touching the hearts of all who knew her. Her laughter was infectious, her wisdom deep, and her love boundless. She embodied the essence of a life well-lived, demonstrating the importance of family, friendship, and compassion.

Peggie was the rock of her family. She was the guiding star for her loving husband, John Price, through the tapestry of their shared years, and a pillar of support and inspiration for her children. Her pride and joy were the stories, adventures, and successes of her children, and grandchildren. The moments she shared with them were her most treasured, from simple family dinners to grand celebrations.

Apart from being a devoted wife and mother, Peggie was a friend to many. She had the ability to connect with people, understand their stories, and uplift them with her genuine concern and warmth. Her circle of friends and acquaintances often regarded her as the heart and soul of any gathering.

As we mourn the loss of Peggie, we also celebrate the life she led, the memories she created, and the love she spread. She may not be with us in body, but her spirit, teachings, and love will continue to guide and inspire us.

Peggie was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Arthur and Vangie (Lurie) McCuistion; and parents, Al and Edith Ray.

She is survived by husband, John Price; her children: Chance Price, Melissa (Shawn) Wilhoit, Brandon (Laura) Turnage, Aimee (Brad) Hurst, Ryan (Faith) Turnage, and Jordan (Ashley) Price; and her siblings: Sharie (Kenny) Price, Bruce (Debbie) Ray, Luree (Marvin) Rowley, and Brent (Twila) Ray. Peggie’s pride and joy were her 23 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A service to honor Peggie’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Springdale 2nd Ward, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley. Burial will be at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, at the church, prior to the service.

Let us come together to remember the beautiful soul, Peggie Price, sharing stories, tears, and smiles, as we commemorate a life truly well-lived.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.